She took to her officially verified Twitter page to eulogise the 'Rap God' hitmaker by calling him a G.O.A.T by using the goat emoji

Many social media users have joined Serwaa in complimenting Strongman Burner for his lyrical prowess in his raps

Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has hailed prolific rapper Strongman Burner for his rapping prowess.

Serwaa Amihere and Strongman Burner. Photo Source: @serwaaamihere @strongmanburner

Source: Instagram

It is not certain what triggered the kind words. However, it seems Serwaa is definitely enjoying tunes from the 'Last Verse' hitmaker. He hinted that he is one of the greatest rappers he has ever listened to and thus enjoys his music.

The fashionista journalist intimated that Strongman Burner is an underrated rapper; thus, many should pay attention to his craft.

Taking to her officially verified Twitter page, she wrote,

Strongman is one underrated rapper. Too good

She added the goat emoji, which signifies that he is the GOAT, an acronym which stands for Greatest Of All Time.

He released a new song titles, 'The Lord' which is currently making waves on the air waves and on various social media platforms.

Her post has stirred reactions on Twitter

@BoatengAboagye2:

Eiiii so you like raps

@proverbs_22:

Just like you, Serwaa, too beautiful yet underrated

@bizzy_badi commented:

Well said @Serwaa_Amihere … @StrongmanBurner

@MaxwellKofiA commented:

@StrongmanBurner A new fan

@Checkihwe1 said:

@StrongmanBurner is better than some so called best rappers

@officialpaipher commented:

No body go fi stand him in Ghana

@kojo_knight said:

Facts

