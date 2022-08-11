Entertainment personality, Djstee Jay, has reportedly passed, and many loved ones have been left utterly devastated

His unexpected death was announced by media personality Bishop Gyatabuom Gyata in a Facebook post

Okay FM presenter and some social media users took to the comment section to grieve the passing of Djstee Jay

Ghanaian disc jockey (DJ) Stephen Tetteh, popularly known as Djstee Jay, has reportedly passed, but the cause of his unexpected demise is unknown to the public.

His sudden demise was announced by media personality Bishop Gyatabuom Gyata, in a Facebook post.

''Stephen Tetteh Djstee Jay kos3 wati due due due! Sad since yesterday,'' he said.

Photos of Djstee Jay. Credit: Bishop Gyatabuom Gyata

Source: Facebook

Bishop Gyatabuom Gyata shared tear-arousing photos of the deceased while revealing that the late Djstee Jay was his DJ at OFM and previously worked with Okay FM presenter Abeiku Santana.

Media personalities, including Abeiku Santana, and social media users have mourned the death of the young DJ.

See his photos here and read some of the comments YEN.com.gh highlighted below.

Abeiku Santana said:

''Life doesn’t have any hands, but this is a slap on our face.''

Bishop Gyatabuom Gyata replied:

''Abeiku Santana very sad Capo.''

Papa Akwatic commented:

''Very sad. May his Soul RIP.''

Bernice Frimpong said:

''My heart is broken such a free spirited soul.''

Eric Kwame Acheampong commented:

''Djstee Jay left us with nothing but such a surprise. Only God knows best.''

Benevolence Mantey said:

''Rip, sweetheart.''

Janet Danso commented:

''May your soul rest in peace.''

Antoine Ackon Hammond said:

''Eii, too bad to hear this. Heerrrrrrrr my own Awutu Senya man.''

Annabel Barnes commented:

''Oh my, only God knows how I feel.''

Bernice Frimpong said:

''My heart is broken such a free-spirited soul.''

Blessing Wiafe Yaw Anthony commented:

''Only heaven knows where we are going.''

Former Uniiq FM Presenter Goes Home

YEN.com.gh previously reported that media personality, Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh, has been laid to rest by his family and loved ones following an emotional funeral service on Friday, August 5, 2022.

The celebrity publicist, who worked with several acclaimed entertainers, reportedly died on Saturday, July 16.

Before his burial service, a candlelight ceremony was held in his honour, with notable personalities in media and entertainment in attendance.

Shonda Ayorkor laid to rest

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality, Shonda Naa Ayorkor, has been interred following an emotional church service that saw some loved ones and media personalities in attendance.

The late Ayorkor worked with Takoradi-based Empire FM before her death, with news of her passing emerging on social media Monday, May 30, 2022.

The cause of her death was not immediately made public, but sources say she was pronounced dead upon arriving at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

