A viral video of a beautiful young woman perching dangerously on the back of a motorbike has gone viral

The woman is not wearing a helmet and was leaning by her arms on a sack of vegetables while the rider seemed oblivious to the danger

Social media followers were stunned at how dangerous the activity the two were engaged in

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

It's hard to believe what happened in a viral video of a woman catching a lift on the back of a motorbike.

A young woman was filmed catching a lift on a motorbike while wearing no helmet. Image: Facebook

Source: UGC

The clip was uploaded on SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page, and had over 10 000 views.

A driver alongside the pair on the bike films the bizarre incident. The woman is precariously leaning on several sacks of vegetables and looks unstable.

According to the road safety organisation Arrive Alive, motorbike riders are the most vulnerable as they are not strapped onto the bike via a seatbelt.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens responded to watching the clip, and here are some of the best comments:

Lynn Allwright said:

"Africa is not for sissies. We do what we gotta do. Brave lady."

Thando Isabella's Mum said:

"If the driver hits a pothole, l wonder what will happen to the woman."

Jarrod-Lee Naicker said:

"These people know how to survive , respect."

Ruth Jones said:

"No! Talk About Risky Business? This takes the Cake!"

Stephen Xulu commented:

"Aren't there traffic officers in Kabila land ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

Ruth Jones commented:

"No! Talk About Risky Business? This takes the Cake! "

Rendie Mambazo said:

DRC is something else,everything is drama there

Nana Ama McBrown Shows Incredible Dance Moves At Chalewote Festival; Chops Kisses From Fans

YEN.com.gh reported that, celebrated Kumawood actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, stole the spotlight at the recently held Chalewote festival.

Nana Ama McBrown showed up at the event on Sunday, August 21st, 2022, with her husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah and some crew from UTV, and she did steal the show.

The Empress danced with some of the cultural groups present at the arts festival. She was also seen dancing with one person dressed in a gorilla outfit. She laughed and waved at people as some tried to steal a selfie with her.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za