A female Ghanaian lawyer has shared how her spouse supported her to get into law school

Lauryta said her husband paid for her entrance exams and, subsequently, the fees during her law studies

She made these revelations to back her opinion that when women marry supportive men, they go further

A Ghanaian female lawyer named Lauryta Akua Asabea has narrated how her husband helped her get into law school and still supports her.

She made the post on Twitter to counter an opinion by another tweep who said women face major setbacks after they marry.

@MprueDie asserted in a tweet that marriage is a major impediment for women. Even though some people agreed with what he posted, others rejected it.

“Marriage is really one of the biggest setbacks for women and I wish they’d see that. Woah”

One of the people who rejected his claim was Lauryta. The lawyer said it was through her husband’s help that she gained admission into law school.

She narrated that she married and completed her LLB in 2019. However, she did not gain admission to the law school that year.

In 2020 she was pregnant when her husband took her to a GCB bank branch, where he paid the fees for the entrance exams.

“He paid every pesewa of my law school fees. Even though I work, he was and remains my biggest motivator. He’s done so many things to help me advance career-wise and is still at it. So no, marriage isn’t a setback. The evil person you marry is the setback.”

Ghanaians comment about supportive husbands

Reacting to Lauryta’s post, some people said she got a great man, while others said they tapped into her grace.

@KwameAntwi_B said:

nothing better than a partner who supports you and has your interests at heart

@manueldegeneral indicated:

"... the evil person you marry is the setback". You couldn't have said it any better

@_Tekpetey said:

look at love oh

@ybk_kofi said:

"The evil person you marry is the setback" - LaurytaAOA. Thanks!

@Chillee_Roux

️SPEAK ON IT. Too much projection out here!!!

Helpful husband washes baby's dirty clothes as wife sleeps

Aside from Lauryta’s husband, there are other men who are kind and helpful partners. YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man whose wife at the time had just given birth shared a video in which he was doing some house chores.

The man (@wealthykid237) said he decided to wash the baby’s clothes to surprise his wife after he heard her talking about the laundry earlier.

The video he shared showed the man doing the laundry while his wife slept in her wrapper. He hung all the clothes when he was done washing. He added that surprises must come in various ways, not only through material products.

