A young man with the social media name Sekoreasechina has stirred reactions after a video of him fluently speaking Twi and showing off his long hair emerged.

In the clip on his Instagram page, Sekoreasechina is seen starting and fanning a fire while a friend was engaging him.

Many react to a foreign man speaking fluent Twi.

Asked what he was doing, the young man, who describes himself as a traditionist, said he wanted to take herbs to boost his immune system.

Sekoreasechina was spotted in a casual outfit in the company of a male friend. The video showing Sekoreasechina's long natural hair gained the reactions of netizens after BASE AFRICA TV shared it on Twitter.

Handsome Young Man Flaunts Long Natural Hair

Sekoreasechina is not alone. YEN.com.gh earlier reported that social media users have reacted to a viral video of a young man with natural long hair.

The proud young man identified as Jacob Evangelista had taken to his TikTok account to show off his hair, which appeared to be in response to peeps who had always wanted to see its full length on display.

The handsome lad bent and pulled back his head like a model posing for a photoshoot as he spread his hair to show it is natural.

Young Nigerian man with braids says he is not a yahoo boy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young man who braids his hair had cried out that he is not a yahoo boy.

Charles shared on LinkedIn a picture in which he rocked braids and stated that he is a church boy.

He said people who come across him have the stereotypical staredown that he is into internet fraud, football, or a music artiste.

The young man added that he is a selfless lover of God and a worker in the church who doesn't go clubbing or even live a fast life. Charles wrote that his love for luxury items and hairstyles doesn't in any way imply that God isn't the centre of his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh