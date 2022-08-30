Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo has got folks talking online after a video of him doing an agbadza dance at his cousin's funeral surfaced

The renowned movie star had a sad look on his face as he danced powerfully in a bid to communicate his grief

The video made rounds on social media, and it stirred some interesting reactions amongst folks, with many admiring the dance

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, has been hit with grief as he lost his cousin recently. The actor attended the funeral of his beloved and communicated his grief in an interesting manner.

He used an iconic dance called the agbadza dance, a beautiful cultural dance popular amongst the Ewe folk.

Photo: Actor Kofi Adjorlolo Source: GBC

Source: Facebook

Kofi Adjorlolo took centre stage in the midst of a crowd to do an emotional rendition of the dance. He had a sad look on his face and a black mourning cloth tied around his waist as he energetically moved his elbows back and forth with his back bent.

Videos of Kofi dancing went viral on social media as some folks admired how he danced. Others, however, had mixed opinions on how he did the dance.

Ghanaians React To Kofi Adjorlolo's Dance

Edward Asamoah-Owusu was impressed:

That seriousness on his face alone... But I'm happy he's selling his culture to the world. This is what we should all be proud of as Ghanaians.

David Peprah Baah wrote:

My love for EWES and respect I personally have for them is an undying one... I'm proud to a have a son with them, they are amazing people in Ghanaian society

Eduwardo Dasilva

One thing l like about Ewes , for their traditions the carry it alone. even the educated ones. Good for your gestures.

