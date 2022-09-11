Muniratu Moro, a newly married woman, has died a week after she tied the knot with her husband as a second wife

The 32-year-old was reportedly found lifeless in a pool of blood in her marital home at Abeka in Accra on September 6

Her brother, Mohammed Samba, says the family suspects she was murdered as he recounted how he learnt of his sister's death

A newly married woman did not live long to enjoy her partner as she died a week after she tied the knot with her significant other.

Muniratu Moro, 32, who got married as a second wife, was reportedly found lifeless in a pool of blood in her marital home at Abeka in Accra on September 6

The deceased was found with a deep cut in her throat and her thigh. Per Ghanaweb, Moro's brother told Joy News that the family suspects manslaughter, saying they will resist attempts to bury her immediately in line with Islamic rites.

Newly married woman dies a week after marriage. Photo credit: Ghanaweb/Jasmin Merdan

Source: Getty Images

How and where the deceased was found

''I had a call around 9 pm that my sister had been stabbed, so I thought I was going to see the body with a small cut, but when I got there, it was a different thing.

''She was killed in her room and then dragged into her rival's room, the way she died was not natural, and we need to know how she was murdered,'' said the brother of the deceased, Mohammed Samba.

Family seeks justice

Reports indicate that the family has denied the husband's family access to Moro's body for burial to enable the police to conduct an autopsy test before interment.

Meanwhile, the first wife and the husband are in police custody after their arrest to assist with investigations.

