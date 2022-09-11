Esther Donkor, a 28-year-old Ghanaian Kumawood actress has narrated how she faked being in love with a woman for attention

According to her, the stunt was meant to promote a movie they were starred in but it ended up affecting her negatively

Esther reveals she nearly lost her career as a result of the stunt because lots of people avoided working with her

Kumawood actress Esther Donkor has finally given a full breakdown of how a social media stunt affected her life and career in a negative way she did not expect.

Speaking in an interview that was later posted on her YouTube channel, the 28-year-old indicated that she has regretted making the video although it was made in an attempt to promote a video. .

“The video was intentionally recorded to promote a movie we were shooting but later I realized that the video went viral and dominated trends than we expected,” she said.

Esther Donkor a Ghanaian actress who pretended to be in love with a lady Photo credit: Esi GuyGuy via YouTube

She further added:

“I was tagged as a homosexual by the majority of Ghanaians who saw the video and I was chastised on social media. Some of my friends who watched the video decided to end their friendship with me,” she lamented.

As readers may recall, the video that went viral years ago appeared to be a proposal from Esther to her partner when she was almost in tears as her proposal was turned down.

The lady being proposed to, who was seen seated on a bed, indicated that she did not want to continue the relationship anymore because she had fallen in love with a man.

See the video here

