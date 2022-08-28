Ghanaian journalist, Joseph Owusu Worae, has laid to rest his mother, Selina Kankam Peprah-Mensah,

The TV3 entertainment media personality interred his late mother during an emotional burial service on Saturday, August, 27

A video showing colleagues, including Johnnie Beresford Hughes and Komla Adom at the funeral, has gained reactions

TV3 journalist Joseph Owusu Worae, popularly known as Konxept Worae, has laid to rest his mother, Selina Kankam Peprah-Mensah, on Saturday, August, 27.

The cause of the late Selina Peprah-Mensah's death has not been made public but she received love and care from her son while she was alive.

Worae, who has been working with TV3 for years, had staff of the television station present at the interment service of his mother who died at 55.

Netizens react to video from the burial of the mom of notable Ghanaian journalist. Credit: Komla Adom

Source: Facebook

Johnnie Beresford Hughes and Komla Adom were among some media personalities and colleagues who were present to mourn with Worae.

The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, was also present.

An emotional video from the burial has hit the internet and gained reactions.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh