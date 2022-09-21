Joram Kimani is a single dad who goes about his commercial motorcycle business with his son carried in his coat

The hardworking man revealed that his wife abandoned him after she gave birth to the boy and he doesn't know why

Since she left them, he couldn't come to terms with leaving the kid home alone, hence carrying him while working

A single dad, Joram Kimani, has begged his wife to return home, stating that he is willing to take her back.

Kimani told Afrimax that he became a single dad after his wife abandoned him following the birth of their son

Kimani was dumped by his wife. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

Before now, he was a taxi conductor in Kenya who raised pigs. He sold the pigs to raise capital, which he used to acquire a motorcycle he now uses commercially.

The heartbroken man said he doesn't know why his wife abandoned them.

Since their son is barely two years old, Kimani said he thought it wise to carry him in his coat while riding his okada instead of leaving the kid at home.

He sought help from netizens to come to his aid as their abode not only puts them in harm's way when it rains, but they need money to survive.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Phai Matsele said:

"You are a good example to other single Daddies out there,,plz keep that spirit,,you are already blessed."

Marcia Dunkley said:

"Our Merciful Father is looking down on U my bro God will not give u more than u can bear things will turn round for U and ur son."

Salito Salina said:

"Many blessings to you, best dad of the day, "what a mother!" No need for her to return back she is heartless to this innocent child."

Maureen Randiki said:

"Your are such a caring dad and being the fact that stood with this lnnocent child you are blessed and you shall never lack ...May God provide for your needs."

