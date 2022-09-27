A Nigerian mum who got blessed with a set of triplets has shared a video on TikTok to celebrate the amazing gifts

The celebration video she shared shows that the beautiful kids comprise of two boys and a pretty girl

TikTokers stormed her comment section in their numbers to shower her with congratulatory messages

A TikTok video shows a Nigerian mum blessed with a set of beautiful triplets.

In the heartwarming video, the mum known as @omobolaji_omotayoshe was seen clutching the kids with a big smile on her face.

The amazing baby bump shared by the mum and her babies have melted hearts online. Photo credit: TikTok/@omobolaji_omotayo.

Source: UGC

The kids comprise two boys and a girl. They appeared in different colourful attires, melting hearts on the platform.

She also showed her amazing baby bump during the time she was pregnant.

Her husband made an appearance in the touching video as both of them celebrated the heavy blessing.

In one scene, the mum was seen clutching the babies while sporting a Celestial church dress, apparently when they went for dedication.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users tap into the blessing

The video shared by the mum touched a lot of hearts as people rushed to the comment section to either congratulate the mum or tap into the blessing. See some of what they are saying below:

@Maryam.A said:

"Congratulations I tap from this blessings God."

@Temitope commented:

"Wow.... dis is big blessing.... congratulations."

@Deborah Olayinka670 said:

"Wow congratulations ma! God will help you watch over them."

@Shubby said:

"Congratulations! I tap from this blessings lord."

@olumi03 said:

"Omo…God Keep them and bless them in Jesus' name."

@Bee reacted:

"I tap into this blessing. Congratulations!"

@Oluwa Hay Kay said:

"God of blessings I want twins or triplets ."

@Ifeoluwa Ajike commented:

"Congratulations I tap from this blessings God."

@user4410543424697 said:

"I pray for this lord amen."

@adeotibimpe said:

"Congrats please let me bless them please bikonu."

After 25 years of waiting, Nigerian man and his beautiful wife welcome cute triplets

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man, Nnamdi Nwankwo, and his wife got blessed with a set of beautiful triplets after 25 years of childlessness.

The beautiful children were dedicated at the Assemblies of God Church, Ojodu, Lagos, where friends gathered to partake in their joyful moment.

The story would later be shared online, and it encouraged a lot of people who may be going through tough times having children.

Source: Legit.ng