Alimatu Sadia is a single mother who makes a living from selling porridge in Ghana's capital Accra

The businesswoman has been selling ''hausa koko' for over three decades to fend for herself and pay for her daughter's education

The single mother recently sat for an interview with Joy Prime, where she recounted how she started small

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Northern Region native, Alimatu Sadia, is a single mother and porridge vendor in Accra who has been selling 'hausa koko' for over 30 years to eke a living.

Photo of Alimatu Sadia and an image used for this report. Credit: Joy Prime/Kwankyewaa's (YouTube).

Source: UGC

In an interview on Joy Prime, she disclosed that selling porridge, known in Ghanaian parlance as 'hausa koko', has been the only means of survival as her parents were financially disadvantaged.

Sadia recounted that she relocated to Accra after divorcing her husband, with whom she had a daughter. She said she was able to cater to her daughter's education up to nursing college.

How Alimatu Sadia started the business

Before venturing into her current business, she borrowed the initial capital to start very small. Sadia revealed that life has been very hard for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“I’ve suffered with my daughter. During her junior high school years, she would wake up at 3:00 am to buy bread for me because I had no workers. Because of this, she was frequently late and was caned. I didn’t want to stop because I wanted her to have an educational foundation and go far,'' she told Joy Prime.

After high school, Sadia's daughter got the opportunity to continue at a nursing training college and is now working. ''She's now married with two kids,'' she said.

Alimatu Sadia's daily earnings

Sadia earns at least GH¢400 and at most GH¢900 in a day, and pays her two employees who help with the daily activities. “I pay them GH¢100 every week and feed them three times a day.''

Watch the full video below:

2 Brilliant Male Nurses Called to the Ghana Bar, Their Photos Hit the Internet

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that three practicing female nurses and a midwife joined over 800 students called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, November 11, 2022, adding to their glorious credentials.

The three nurses are mental health nurse at Pantang NTC, Edwina Ankoma Sey Esq, Hamidatu Seidu Esq with Jirapa NTC, Jemilatu Mahama Esq at the Tamale NMTC, and midwife Jenepha Saratu Esq at Cape Coast NMTC.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh