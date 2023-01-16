A TikToker with the handle @hvnlyoasis shared a video showing how she transformed her ordinary-looking bedroom into a stunning paradise

The empty bedroom was transformed into a haven that had a bed with pillows, candles, a desk and a table

Several netizens were impressed by the transformation of the bedroom and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @hvnlyoasis amazed many when she shared a video of how she completely transformed her empty, ordinary-looking bedroom into a beautiful sanctuary.

The nine-second clip showed how the room, which had untiled floors and no ceiling was renovated to have a dressing area, a queen-sized bed, a wardrobe, a desk and a chair. It also had well-lit candles to give the room a serene ambience.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the bedroom transformation

Several netizens were impressed by the transformation of the bedroom and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

francescaSolomon asked:

I love the lil desk area...can you make an exclusive video of that only?

user567052703883 said:

Please do it for me again but not so fast on the after results. Please try to reveal it slowly

commented:

This is what I am talking about, not those ones with the mannequin on the wardrobe

Berlin4g4 enquired:

Hi, please do you do it yourself or do you have someone that does it for you? I’m new here please and I want someone to help me decorate my room

Nagasaki added:

It's good to see young people show off their creative skills, not just at their work place but also at where they live

