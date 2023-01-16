A 37-year-old Date Rush contestant known as Angela appeared to have fallen for a 26-year-old man on the show

She pressured a 26-year-old man called Nana Black to know if they can both get married in 2023

The video has since been receiving an avalanche of reactions after it was shared on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Angela, a 37-year-old Ghanaian lady who went on the famous relationship reality show, Date Rush, with the hope of finding love got interested in a 26-year-old gentleman.

In a snippet of the show created by rising Ghanaian social media sensation, HeadlessYouTuber, Angela was seen demanding answers that would make her compatible with the young man.

She, first of all, mentioned her age to Nana Black, to which the young man replied by saying that it did not matter much to him, since he was after other interests aside from age, body type, and physique.

Angela, a Date Rush contestant quizzing Nana Black Photo credit: @tv3_ghana via Twitter

Source: UGC

Angela then asked:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Are you sure age is just a number? I'm 37 and I'm ready to get married this year. Are you ready to settle down? Don't lie to me oo".

Angela's comments generated reactions on social media including from HeadlessYouTuber who asked her to calm down as she was beginning to sound desperate.

Watch the video below:

Other comments were:

Bismark Addo:

It's clear that most of these ladies are not seriously looking for love, they r not serious in life, just looking for exposure and fame.

Prince Maurice:

Is it only me or what the ladies don't sound as they look?? Anaa

2Sure Of Date Rush Fame Acquires New Toyota Car In 2023

Meanwhile, a handsome young man of Date Rush fame called 2Sure has flaunted his brand new car on social media as he recently acquired it.

According to him, life has not been easy and he hinted that the car was a brand-new Toyota Camry.

He also revealed that it was the 2023 version of the prestigious car brand and that he could not wait to get it registered.

However, popular celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, who recorded the video, revealed that 2Sure had to sell his old Toyota Camry in order to raise some funds to cater for some hospital bills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh