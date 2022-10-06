The amazing size of a Nigerian mum's baby bump has gone viral after it was captured in a video and shared on TikTok

The mum identified as Tonia just welcomed beautiful twin babies so she took to the platform to show them off

Congratulatory messages poured in for her as numerous TikTokers stormed her comment section to celebrate with her

A mum who recently got blessed with the gift of twins has shown them off on TikTok.

The mum known on TikTok as Tonia stormed the platform with an amazing video of her baby bump.

Tonia danced happily in celebration of successful delivery. Photo credit: TikTok/@sexytonia.

The baby bump is so big that it has attracted a lot of attention from other TikTok users.

In another scene, she showed off the cute babies she has been blessed with.

Also, she danced in ample joy in one of the videos where she showcased her baby bump just weeks before her delivery date.

The photos of the kids she welcomed have warmed many hearts on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

A lot of TikTokers immediately showered her with congratulatory messages after she posted the video. Some of them tapped from her blessing as they say they want to receive their own babies.

See some of the comment below:

@sharonblac said:

"Congratulations I tap from this blessings."

@uchedeborah125 commented:

"Congratulations ma'am. Welcome beautiful babies."

@messiline shopware 212 said:

"Oh my goodness! They're so cute! Congratulations my best TikToker."

@bosedeomolabake commented:

"Congratulations! I received mine in Jesus name Amen."

@annacy said:

"Congratulations dear i tap from your blessings."

After 25 years of pain and childlessness, Nigerian man and wife welcome triplets in Lagos

In another development YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man known as Nnamdi Nwankwo and his wife got blessed with a set of triplets.

This is coming some 25 years after they god married.

Their amazing story came to the limelight after they took the babies for dedication at the Assemblies of God Church, Ojodu Lagos.

The inspiring story went viral and encouraged many people who read it. They were also appreciated for staying patient in their trying times.

