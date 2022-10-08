Multiple award-winning journalist, Regina Asamoah, has reunited 170 missing children with their families through her “Missing Children” documentary series

The media personality recently premiered a new documentary that focuses on her one-year journey since she started the documentary

The film features former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, former second lady Matilda Amissah-Arthur, and other dignitaries

Renowned Ghanaian journalist, Regina Asamoah, has premiered a new documentary that focuses on her one-year journey since she started the “Missing Children” documentary series.

The film featured former president, HE John Agyekum Kufuor; former second lady, HE Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur; National Director of Department of Social Welfare, Reverend Dr Mrs Comfort Asare; Country Director of Plan International Ghana, and former Minister of State/Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Rev Dr Joyce Aryee.

The high-profile personalities shared their thoughts on the issue of missing children in Ghana.

Photos of Regina Asamoah and guests at the premiering of her new Missing Children documentary series. Credit: Regina Asamoah.

How it all started

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Asamoah disclosed that the Missing Children documentary series, which first premiered on May 22, 2021, has so far reunited 170 missing children with their families in the Greater Accra and Central regions.

''The premiering of my first documentary on missing children saw the reunification of over 30 missing children.

''Some parents whose children were missing came to plead that I continue the investigations after that, with the hope that they might find their children in my next documentary,'' she said.

The 2019 GJA Best Female Journalist bemoaned that there are many cases of missing children in other regions, which equally deserve attention according to “the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Article 39 on the Child’s right to recovery and reintegration''.

Challenges hindering progress

She explained, however, that financial and logistical challenges are impeding the progress of the initiative hence, appealed to the government, stakeholders, and corporate Ghana to support “Missing Children” agenda.

Asamoah advised parents and guardians to ensure that their wards are taught the home addresses, phone numbers, and real names of their parents.

Reaching more children in other regions

Families who have benefitted from the “Missing Children” documentary series could not hide their joys with their heartwarming testimonies at the event.

The media personality plans to take her initiative beyond the shores of Greater Accra and Central regions to help reunite other missing children across the 14 regions.

