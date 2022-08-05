Multiple award-winning journalist, Regina Asamoah, is set to premiere her documentary, Delayed Justice, on Saturday, August 6, 2022

The well-researched film, to air on Atinka TV at 5:00 pm, will spotlight a six-year-long legal battle to seek justice for an abused girl

Asamoah told YEN.com.gh in an interview that the film demotivates out-of-court settlements and calls for speedy prosecution of defilement cases

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Regina Asamoah, is set to premiere her Delayed Justice documentary on Saturday, August 6, 2022, on Atinka TV at 5:00 pm.

The documentary highlights the story of a six-year-long legal battle to seek justice for a girl who got partially paralysed after being defiled in 2015 by her schoolmate’s father.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Asamoah disclosed that ''the documentary encourages families to report defilement cases''.

''The film discourages out-of-court settlement and calls for speedy prosecution of defilement cases.''

Background to the Story

On July 30, 2015, Atinka FM’s Regina Asamoah first broke a story of a 10-year-old girl who was left bedridden after being defiled twice by a man whom she alleged was her schoolmate’s father.

The girl was a class one pupil of Anyaa D/A Government School who stayed with her aunt at Anyaa, a suburb of Accra in the Greater Accra Region.

Initial interaction with the girl on her sick bed at the Korle-Bu Children’s Ward revealed that the suspect defiled her in a bush on July 14 and 17, 2015, respectively on her way to school.

The man known to the victim as “Jessica Papa” (Jessica’s Father) was an auto mechanic who lived in the area.

Medical Condition

Pediatricians at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital confirmed in their report at the hospital that she was bedridden due to the force penetration when she was defiled. The family later resorted to herbal medicine due to a lack of finances to continue the medication at the Teaching Hospital.

Her mother (name withheld) now deceased, in an earlier interview with Regina Asamoah in June 2019 explained that they had to resort to herbal medicine because they couldn’t raise an amount of GHC120,000 for their daughter to undergo surgery.

After several attempts, the victim can now walk but falls at the least attempt to walk fast.

Her Aunt (name withheld) said the victim has become traumatised and would not go on any errand that takes her far away from the house. The family had to relocate to psychologically help her recover from the trauma.

Profile of Documentary Film Maker

Regina Asamoah is the 2019 Best Female Journalist, who for the past thirteen years, has made the art of storytelling a lifestyle rather than a job.

She works as a news editor at Atinka TV and FM. She holds a master’s degree in Development Communication from the Ghana Institute Of Journalism, where she also earned her bachelor’s degree in Journalism.

Asamoah is a Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa (BMIA) Fellow.

