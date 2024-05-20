A video of Michelle Nyantakyiwaa Gyimah, the daughter of renowned Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbone, preparing a scrumptious meal for her dad has popped up online

The young girl, a tween, effortlessly prepared the meal without the aid of her dad or anyone and subsequently served it to him

Netizens have been mesmerised by the strong bond that exists between father and daughter and took to the comment section to praise them

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, and his daughter have warmed the hearts of netizens after a video of the young girl preparing and serving her dad a meal popped up online.

In the trending video, the young lady stepped into the kitchen and effortlessly prepared the dish for her dad.

She started by breaking eggs, frying them, sautéing some vegetables, and spicing the dish with shrimp. Subsequently, she served her dad the dish.

Freezy Macbones, delighted with his daughter's efforts in making the meal, ate it with enjoyment.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted with the post. Many praised the renowned Ghanaian boxer's daughter for making the meal.

Freezy Macbones storms kitchen and makes Delay smile as he prepares cocoyam and mushroom stew

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones took to Instagram to show off his exquisite cooking skills.

The video, which went viral, showed the boxer preparing a mouthwatering dish of cocoyam and mushroom stew.

Admirers of Freezy were pleased and pleasantly surprised to see the boxer's culinary side as he expertly whipped up the tasty meal.

