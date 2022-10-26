A Nigerian lady has gone online to show off the good relationship she has with her mother-in-law who came to give her family care

The new mother said she does not want the woman to go back to her house on time because of how she has been helpful

Many ladies who were in her comment section said they hope their mothers-in-law are as good as hers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young Nigerian lady, @yanki_titi, has stirred massive reactions online after making a video of her mother-in-law carrying her child.

Describing the woman as a good person, she said that she hoped the woman who had come to help her with their newborn would not go back on time.

A Nigerian mother praised her mother-in-law for being a good person to her. Photo source: TikTok/@yanki_titi

Source: UGC

Mother-in-law and lady dance

In the clip, both she and the woman danced to show that they have a very good vibe going on between them.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many ladies in her comment section said they would be so happy to have her kind of mother-in-law.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 200 comments with close to 11,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Youngest princess said:

"God Abeg ooo. Na dis kind mother in-law I need ooo."

ijegood4 said:

"If na so mother in-law dey be divorce go reduce 100%."

She replied:

"Nor be lie."

Omolade Ariyibi said:

"This is me to my daughter ini-laws in Jesus name."

hannahbliss631 said:

"My own say I too dy press phone but she cool."

user6923508314744 said:

"You are lucky my sister."

mgbelopauline said:

"My own has been with me for 4 month now and am sad because she wants to go."

taiwooluwakemi547 said:

"Lucky you o,MIL ke na my wonderful mother dey here o,if na MIL dey here maybe I for Don die of stress."

62-Year-Old Ghanaian Woman Gives Birth To Triplets After 30 Years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an overjoyed Ghanaian couple in their 60s recently hit the news after welcoming their triplets after years of infertility.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of Joynewsontv had Ethel, the 62-year-old new mother revealing that she faced a lot of discrimination from people around her and society in general after struggling to have more children after their first child.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng