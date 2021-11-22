A sad Ghanaian young man has opened up about how the woman he loves ended things with him

In a Twitter post, @q_uestions__ revealed that his lady said he is not spiritual enough for her

Many who saw the netizen's post on social media said the reason the young man's girlfriend gave is not good enough

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A netizen has recently come out to share the reason behind his recent break up with his girlfriend.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, @q_uestions__ narrated that he got depressed because his girlfriend was acting strangely and he could not wrap his head around it.

His woman eventually told him she wants to end things with him because as far as she is concerned, he is not spiritual enough.

Black couple Photo credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"I had been depressed this past week because my girlfriend was behaving strangely and I just found out why.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Apparently, I'm not spiritual enough for her so, she wants to break up with me. She's breaking up with me because of my spiritual life. LOL. This gender is something else", @q_uestions__ wrote.

Many who saw the post were surprised and had a lot to say about it.

At the time of this publication, the young man's story has racked up close to 20 comments from netizens.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@__baffour replied:

She's lying to you. She wanted to leave but didn't want to feel bad about it or take the guilt of breaking your heart. She had to cook up something to pin on you so that she wouldn't feel bad. Know this and know peace. You're not a problem.

@mr_owu6u c0mmented:

My guy, Ghanaian Women ankasa ehn? Ohene, I wish you well wae

From @Ed_IPnet:

She hiding under the umbrella of spirituality to break up with you. Don't worry move on ! You will surely find someone better!

@Vilejah wrote:

What’s the business of a spiritual person in an amorous relationship. Bruh, you just couldn’t make it to the next stage

@ny_compton commented:

Bro she's just done with you nothing like not being "spiritual enough"....if you had a million dollars she wouldn't LEAVE YOU!

From @PAPI_RUGIO:

Bruh, breakups would have you asking your handle in various ways, but I promise its not you, its her

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful young lady videoed a depressing moment of herself shedding uncontrollable tears after her boyfriend allegedly broke her heart.

The young lady captured her breaking-down moment as she shed unstoppable tears over heartbreak by her former lover after years of being in a romantic relationship.

In two heartbreaking video clips placed side by side on social media, the young lady reminisces on her past romantic love life with her ex-boyfriend in one of the videos while shedding tears in the other.

Source: Yen.com.gh