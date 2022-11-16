A Ghanaian lady has sparked a lot of reactions on social media after she was told that a plate of potato chips and gravy cost 300 cedis

The woman who took offence at the amount quoted said that she would rather prefer to cook the food at home rather than spend that amount at a restaurant

Netizens were stunned at the woman's boldness to confront the waiter over the prices of the meal

Eating at a plush restaurant is not for everyone and a young woman and her sister learnt their lesson in the most shocking way possible.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Tiktok handle on @mimiyankson, a young lady and her sister apparently went to a restaurant to eat potato chips and gravy.

After being served the waiter revealed that a bowl of potato chips cost 300 cedis each.

At that point, one of the women screamed in astonishment and wondered why they had to pay such an amount for food.

She informed her sister that it will be financially prudent for them to buy tubers of yam and prepare the meal they planned to eat at the restaurant once they get home.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 40,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Ghanaians react to the experience of the young ladies

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady for complaining about the prices of the meal whereas others remarked that in the current economic situation she should have gone to the restaurant well prepared for any contingency.

Njufuny Diy

6 bags of cement

Quophy Emma

it's because she's the one paying imagine her boyfriend is paying like she will order additional plate

sylvesterjebe

Am very happy they have seen it them selves if it was a guy they will expect him to pay. Now tell me who is more stingy

maame.48

She’s telling the truth because the hardships in Ghana is too much 600ghc. I can’t stop laughing

