A Ghanaian man currently studying abroad has eulogized his father for the role he has played in helping him to near his potential

Peter Bawuah, a graduate student currently studying in Canada recounted how his dad sold off his possessions to ensure that he goes to school

As a show of gratitude, he has pledged to work hard to ensure that he succeeds in life and makes his father proud

Ingratitude is the worst form of a deed and a young Ghanaian man studying abroad has celebrated his dad in a special way to prove that he is indeed grateful for the love and care that he has received from him all these years.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh Peter Bawuah a graduate student at the University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada said in his humble beginnings as a child, one person who has been his anchor guiding him through thick and thin has been his father.

Peter Bawuah and his dad sharing a goodbye moment as he travels to Canada Photo credit @Peter Bawuah

Currently, on a scholarship programme, the KNUST graduate recounted how his father a farmer by profession sacrificed everything to ensure that he goes to school so he can one day live a life of comfort.

“He has been my inspiration though he is a farmer. My dad never gave up on us. I used to cry and feel ashamed seeing my dad going to the farm every day and taking loans just to provide a better future for his children.My dad does not have a car or house, but he always tries to provide us with the necessities of life not only food and clothes but with the word of God and his experiences. I will never forget your tears and toils” he said.

He said although his father did not live a life of a luxury, his strongest attribute was recognizing that they had been blessed with children and that taking care of them would be his topmost priority.

Peter who could not stop singing the praises of his father, says he is poised to succeed in his endeavours so he can bring a smile to the face of his father soon.

“A time is coming, all your problems will come to an end. God knows the best. I will make you proud. I will never forsake you. You’re always in my heart. Continue praying for me. Because of me, you will dine with great people. I love you, daddy. Wherever you're now, you are the best” he added

Village Boy Peter Bawuah Who Was Selling Coconut On The Streets Wins Scholarship To Study In Canada

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Peter Bawuah, a Political Science graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has become a representation of what it means to move from grass to grace.

On his TikTok handle, Peter shared a video that shows how he had been struggling in his village Techimantia and on the streets as a coconut seller before winning a scholarship to Canada.

He tells YEN.com.gh that beyond just making it into the University of Windsor, Ontario, he has also been appointed as the Graduate Student Representative, which is an enviable feat in the school.

