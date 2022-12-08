A Ghanaian man has said he is seriously considering divorcing his wife for his side chick comparing how both women are treating him

The unnamed man who confided in his friend says ever since his business went down, his mistress has been the one supporting him financially

He said although his wife's business is booming, she has turned a blind eye to his plight

A young Ghanaian man has sparked reactions online after he said he is seriously considering divorcing his wife to marry his side chick.

In a series of screenshot chats between the unnamed man and his friend sighted on the Instagram page of gharticles, the man said ever since his business took a hit during the COVID-19 period his mistress has been the one taking care of him and to a large extent, his kids.

He said that the worst part of it all is that his wife is doing well financially but has deliberately refused to support the upkeep of the house with an excuse that it is a man’s responsibility to take care of the home and not the wife.

He confessed to his friend that if not for the fact that he has a supportive mistress urging him on, the worst might have happened by now.

A disgruntled husband has said he feels he will have his peace of mind when he divorces his wife and marries his side chic Photo credit @gharticles/Instagram @Siri Stafford/GettyImages

Source: UGC

“BigG if I die today my wife won't care. She would move on like nothing happened and am emotionally drained in the marriage. It is affecting my ability to bounce back”, he told his friend.

Netizens who read the chats have shared different opinions with some asking the man to stay true to his vows.

Others have asked him to do what will give him peace of mind.

afia_naana

What if the side chick too has someone whom she’s planning to settle with since she knows very well that you can’t be hers forever? I think the best thing to do now is to get yourself busy, please focus on bouncing back and everything will fall in place for you. The downfall of a man is not the end of his life .

odo_kua

The comments are making me laugh. So what if the wife knew he was cheating with Sonia then but just decided to keep shut??? What if this is her way of paying him back???

raskojo7

This is sad and one should never advice another man to leave his marital home but your health and wellbeing should come first. Whatever our man decides to do, pls remember that there are kids involve here

Source: YEN.com.gh