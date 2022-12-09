A Ghanaian man who quit his job as a medical doctor to become a farmer has opened up on his journey so far

Samuel Hodor Mensah who practised medicine for 5 years says he is never going back to the hospital to work

Netizens who saw the video have commended Dr Mensah for pursuing his passion and succeeding at it.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The Ghanaian man has shared an inspiring story of how he quit his job as a medical doctor to go into coconut farming.

Speaking on his journey in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of The Ghanaian Farmer, Dr Samuel Hodor Mensah said his decision to quit his reputable job to become a coconut farmer was primarily because of his passion for farming.

The medical doctor who quit his job to work as a farmer opens up his success story Photo credit@The Ghanaian Farmer/Youtube

Source: UGC

“I am an optometrist by profession and a farmer by passion, I ventured into it because of the innate passion I have for the job.

He said after working in the medical field for 5 years he felt it was time for him to concentrate fully on farming.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I was into farming even before I entered the university but I was doing it on a small scale.

"After I started working as a doctor I bought more lands to expand my farm and after five years I decided to stay back and monitor the farm because it was getting bigger and it needed someone to direct affairs”

Currently, his 162-acre coconut farm is located in the Eastern region.

His farms process the coconut into finished products such as oil, bread, milk and tom brown among others

"We only sell about 30 per cent of the raw coconut and we process the rest ourselves. I tell you that our products are nice and latest in a week they get finished.

Dr Mensah said he doesn’t regret his decision to switch from medicine to farming especially when he looks at the profit side of things.

“In 2020, our income statement from the company's accountants showed that we made a profit of ₵10million

Meet The Ghanaian Young Man Who Quit His Full-time Job To Start His Own Business With No Money

Previously YEN.com.gh reported that the Twitter timeline of @edwardasare_ shared the story of one Ghanaian man identified as Phish who started his own travelling business.

According to the post, the 27-year-old young man started his tourism business with no money.

The actual post read;

He started his tourism business with no money. This is Ph!sh. He is just 27 years old. He started his business with Ghs 0.00. How? He asked a friend to design a flier for him, publicized it with his social media and paid the expense with the proceeds and even made profit. He repeated the cycle. He left his 9-5 to do what he loves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh