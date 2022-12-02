A young Nigerian man whose marriage ended in divorce within a year has said he spent over N12m(GH₵ 390,000) on his wedding

Many people doubted that he spent that much going by how the marriage ceremony was organised

Among those who reacted to his claim were TikTokers who wondered if he married every member of the bride's family

A 20-year-old Nigerian man, @apito.luxury, who married someone younger than him, has revealed that he spent over N12.3m(GH₵ 390,461.93) on his wedding.

In a TikTok video, he said he knows many would doubt that he spent that much on his traditional marriage.

The young man said he knows many will not believe how much he spent on his wedding. Photo source: TikTok/@apito.luxury

Millions of naira on wedding

Recall that the same young man came out in a separate video to reveal that after his glamorous wedding, he eventually divorced his wife, ending their eight months old marriage.

Many tubers of yam and other things he bought for his marriage list could be seen.

Watch his video below:

Netizens doubt man spent over N12m (GH₵ 390,000) on wedding

TikTokers did not believe that he spent the amount he claimed. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with close to 10,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Christian Nwabuez592 said:

"Who even tell u say u don reach to marry self."

OfficialViana Kim said:

"N12.3 and the wedding looks like this pls question ur organisers."

ugochukwuogbonna80 wondered:

"N12.3m na all their family you the marry?"

debrahnwabueze said:

"Marriage wey them help you do."

user3105710931795 said:

"My husband spent 3m ,,, any little thing he will ask me ,if i knew how much he spend on my head."

Pretty nneka said:

"Nnan they thing no even reach 500000 thousand."

IGBANDIEZEOFFICIAL said:

"Oga go rest na we tell u to marry why u dey complain you dey disturb me."

