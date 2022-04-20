A couple that did not want to spend a lot of money on their wedding has opened up about how they pulled off an exceptionally cheap wedding

The bride, who shared a video of their wedding, said they asked the guests to pay for their meals because she would not borrow money to pay for it

She also revealed that she and her fiance would not prolong the wedding as they wait for people to raise money

A frugal bride who was determined to keep her wedding budget under $50 has revealed how she pulled off an exceptionally affordable event.

Joel and Kiara Brokenbrough during their wedding in February 2022. Photo: Kiara Brokenbrough.

Source: Instagram

Following Joel Brokenbrough's proposal to Kiara in December 2021, the couple promised to keep their wedding day 'as simple as possible.'

Kiara, who shared their wedding video on her Instagram handle, said even though that was not her dream wedding, she had made the best use of the resources within her reach.

"With mixed emotions, I present to you our wedding video! our immediate family and family friends joined us to witness this union as my mom and her husband officiated," wrote Kiara.

"Joel and I decided to get married on December 21 and had this wedding on February 12. Was this the wedding of my dreams? no. Did I make the best of the resources we had? Heavens yeah, she added.

After trying on a variety of $1,500 (KSh 173,000) dresses in a wedding shop, the bride ended up snapping up a $47 (KSh 5,430) gown from budget-friendly fashion brand Shein.

She later opened up about it in a now-viral TikTok video.

Cost-cutting hacks

Speaking on Good Morning America later on, the newlywed went into further detail about her cost-cutting hacks, explaining how guests paid for their meals.

They also gifted the couple flowers and a cake for the big day.

"I was not going into debt or prolonging this day to save up to pay for strangers/people who know nothing about our relationship to dine and drink on our dime," her Instagram post read.

"We were not trying to impress anybody but honour God and I believe this is what the origin of what a wedding ceremony is—you, your partner, witnesses and God," she added.

