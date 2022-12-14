Netflix's Meghan & Harry continues to give people insight into their relationship and people are scrutinising every detail

The latest clip from the documentary that left people raving was Prince Harry discussing how people reacted when they found out that he was dating Meghan Markle

Online users were fascinated by Prince Harry after saying that people were in disbelief that he was able to get her attention

A short clip of Prince Harry talking about his relationship with Meghan Markle had some people up in arms. In the video, he makes fun of how people responded to Meghan Markle being his partner.

Prince Harry talked about why people were in disbelief that he was able to date Meghan Markle. Image: Daniel Leal Olivias WPA Pool

Prince Harry joked that most people couldn't believe he got her as his wife because of his odd hair colour. Many peeps did not find his statement funny and took it seriously.

Prince Harry said people thought he was not attractive enough for Meghan Markle

A TikTok video went viral, and it was a snippet of Prince Harry saying people were surprised that he was able to attract American actress Meghan Markle. In the video he says:

"They were surprised a ginger could land such a beautiful woman, such an intelligent woman."

Prince Harry and Meghan have been hogging headlines thanks to their Netflix doccie and people flooded the comments on @emjedit's video with their two cents. Many online users didn't think he was joking and insisted that he had low self-esteem. Other netizens quickly jumped to his defence and pointed out that he was clearly making a joke. Most pointed out that it is a known stereotype that gingers get discriminated against for their looks.

Ninjaturtlemajor commented:

"Megan intelligent ? Calculating is different from intelligent."

S commented:

"Imagine being born a Prince and thinking so little of yourself. This is heartbreaking. He has no sense of self worth. Lost soul."

papoutsa commented:

"I am laughing at the people who don't know that he has always been making such jokes. "

Mrs.Je3N commented:

"Did Meghan write the script for this"

rai commented:

"These comments are killing him. How are they making this Megan's fault? He's literally joking.

Lesley commented:

"Is no one here familiar with self deprecating humour?"

hi commented:

"He’s making a dry joke."

Megan Humble commented:

"I take it nobody here has ever heard a ginger make a ginger joke."

Sarebare commented:

"I bet she put that thought in his head."

Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Causes Stir As Meghan Markle Catches Heat for ‘Mocking’ British Royal Tradition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Meghan Markle and Harry are facing a lot of heat since the release of their documentary. The couple is opening up about what they experienced with the royal family for the first time.

Many people are unhappy about the documentary since the couple said they wanted privacy after splitting from the Royal Family. Online users have been analysing short clips of the documentary to express their disapproval.

