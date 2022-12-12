A young Nigerian man has gone online to proudly show the house he completed without thinking of buying big cars first

Sharing a video of the interior furnished tastefully, the man revealed that he loves what he had spent his money on

Many social media users who reacted to his video said they appreciated how he prioritised having a roof over his head

A young Nigerian millionaire, @bansi342, who has not publicly revealed what he does for a living has shown the mansion he was able to build.

Sharing a video online, the young man rated having a house over spending millions on cars. He filmed his new compound that had just a bike parked inside.

Beautiful interior decor

In another clip, the young man said that he is satisfied with the way he has spent his money. He furnished the house with tasteful pieces that speak of massive wealth.

Many Nigerians who did not ask for the source of his wealth thronged his comment section to praise and congratulate him.

Netizens congratulate man who built house

commentator said:

"Congrats. paying rent no be poverty as long as you fit afford am. leave our car and rented house for us."

John Chukwuebuka said:

"Be yourself no one is in competition with you."

Wealthcome said:

"Congratulations bro. .. I love dis and I wish to have dis too..."

Bukky cele said:

"Congratulations my brother God bless you I love this."

baby face said:

"Chaiii. see house congrats oh. I tap from us blessings so should I celebrate my soon."

Mr P said:

"You're real man bro more properties, who said is easy let him or her go price cement, car's isn't achievement but many don't understand that."

