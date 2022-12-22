A Ghanaian lady has advised people in a relationship to be straightforward with their partners.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the young lady advised individuals to be sincere with their partners especially if they want to quit the relationship

The video has generated a lot of response from netizens with many commending her for speaking on such a sensitive issue

A Ghanaian lady has spoken against the actions of some people who exhibit bad attitudes when they are in a relationship.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady @jennie_success said persons in a relationship should be able to muster courage and open up to their partners when they feel they want out.

Ghanaian lady calls for more sincerity in a relationship Photo credit@jennie_success

Source: UGC

She opined that it was better to speak up once you feel you longer love your partner rather than keep mute and exhibit disrespectful attitudes.

The comment by the lady has earned her praise on social media with many commending her for being frank on the matter.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 24,000 likes and 400 comments,

Ben Jammin

We No go tell u da…u Naa go depart

stylz214

My problem is they will never understand until you show him the attitude ooo

nana ama

My dear am in this situation now o please help me

Mïmi

period....I dont know why they will get the nerves to approach you then later they dont get that nerves to be clear with you

