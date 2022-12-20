A young lady has caused a stir online after she took to TikTok to share a chat she had with her dad

The young lady said her dad has the impression that her boyfriend is a young man

Some netizens who reacted to the video shared their shock at hearing the lady's comment whereas others also laughed it off

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to TikTok to reveal that his dad is on her neck insisting that he wants to meet her boyfriend.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady @luvmaguy said the interesting thing is that his dad referred to his boyfriend as a young boy, a comment she said puzzles her because that is not the case.

A young lady speaks about his dad's insistence to meet her boyfriend Photo credit@luvmaguy/TikTok

“So today I was there when my dad asked when will I introduce his young in-law to him. In my head I responded by saying stop calling my boyfriend a young boy he is older than you” she said.

Ghanaians react to the video

The statement by the young lady has drawn sharp comments from netizens with many sharing diverse on the matter.

Ysl Rich Gazzy RG

Can u bring him

Jane-bill❤️‍

They don’t know

Ken

Old man knows his inlaw older than him but..

Alaska Kojo

Eiii old man Paaaa

