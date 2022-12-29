Many months ago, Adeoye Fawaz, was homeless in Lagos as he sought shelter under Oshodi bridge with a dim hope

After winning a chess competition, he became so popular and people got interested in his story of survival

On Saturday, November 26, Fawaz was able to hang out with one of Nigeria's billionaires, Tony Elumelu

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The story of Adeoye Fawaz, a young Nigerian who left his family in Ibadan to work as a bus conductor in Lagos, has inspired many people online.

Several months ago, Fawaz emerged as the winner of the chess game organised by the Chess In Slum initiative convened by Tunde Onakoya. With the win came his change of fortune as many got interested in his story.

Many people were wowed by how the boy's life changed. Photo source: @Tunde_OD

Source: UGC

Fawaz meets Tony Elumelu

In a Twitter post by Tunde on Saturday, November 26, he shared a photo of the boy with Nigerian Billionaire Tony Elumelu. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Just about a year ago, Fawaz was a bus conductor living under oshodi bridge, today he got to hang out with one of the coolest billionaires in the world. This is what dreams are made of."

See his post below:

Elumelu, who was happy to host Fawaz and others, said:

Reactions:

@Th_collins07 said:

"First of become a conductor then less than a year later, I'll start hanging with billionaires, cool."

@Dehbbie3 said:

"About a year ago, all Fawaz wanted was Bread and ewa."

@ThinqNaija said:

The person who made this possible should be consulted on how to make Nigeria's education functional. Mental and personality transformations are supposed to be the basic outcomes of education.

@FolorunsoAyoba3 said:

"What God cannot do does not exist bro. God used you to change fawaz. I knew him under the Oshodi bridge."

@uche_smallie said:

"Wowww!! The transformation is really wonderful!!Big ups to you Tunde. I haven’t gotten my Santa gift yet."

@lami_1951 said:

"This guy wasn't destined for trenches, he looks porch already."

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah: Former AIDS Ambassador Transforms Mentally Challenged Man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the former HIV/AIDS ambassador of Ghana, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has beautifully transformed the look of a mentally challenged Ghanaian man.

The German-based social media personality organised some people to capture and groom Emmanuel Opoku.

According to Dzidzor, Opoku had been wandering in the community her mother resides and on the street in other places for 10 years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng