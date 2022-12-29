Nigerian entertainer Korra Obidi has been spotted at an eatery sipping soup and 'fufu' in a bowl with a straw

The US-based talented singer-songwriter arrived in Ghana late this year to promote her brand and works

Scores of netizens who reacted to the footage in which Korra Obidi sips soup with a straw found it unusual

Nigerian entertainer Korra Obidi, known in real life as Anita Chukwumfumnaya Obidi, has been spotted at an eatery sipping soup with a straw.

The US-based African dancer, singer-songwriter, and model arrived in Ghana late this year to promote her brand and works.

The singer recently held a Meet and Greet with fans at Rockstone's Office in Accra on Tuesday, December 27.

Photos of Korra Obidi at an eatery. Credit: adwoatutugyaguu/korraobidi.

Korra Obidi captured sipping soup with straw

The footage capturing Korra Obidi at an eatery, where she sipped soup and what appeared to be 'fufu' in a bowl with a straw, has caused a stir on social media.

Though she appeared to be having fun tasting Ghanaian dishes, scores of netizens who reacted to the video found it bizarre.

Watch the footage below:

How netizens reacted on social media

Ewurama38 posted:

Nkwasiasem bi sei.

Queencess_choco commented:

They didn’t get her spoon.

Debrah.kwame reacted:

Wei nso fri hifa?...hina ba nono?

Timeless_styless said:

Really so she doesn’t know what’s called a spoon for soup!

Daniel_wealth said:

The best feeling ever. Dem .

Daniel_wealth commented:

Ahhh nea okyer3 bi .

Zeniarexo said:

Her epiglottis will disappoint her p33.

Mensahrosina6 commented:

Doesn’t she eat 3ba and okro, pepper soup?

Source: YEN.com.gh