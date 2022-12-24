A Ghanaian lady is buzzing with joy after she took to social media to extol people called Nana

In video making rounds on social media, the lady remarked that people who go by that name are very caring and romantic

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse views on her comment with some saying she is right

A young Ghanaian lady has sent social media into a frenzy as she spotted heaping praises on people who have Nana as part of their names

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady @Akua765 was asking whether is she the only one who feels that anyone with the name Nana is a caring and romantic person.

Ghanaian lady in awe over persons with Nana as their name Photo credit@:Akua765/TikTok

Source: UGC

As she made that remark her face immediately lit up with smiles.

Netizens who saw the video wondered whether she has fallen in love with anyone who goes by that name and cannot simply get over how she is been treated.

Others also answered her by saying that indeed that persons with such names are indeed caring and romantic.

At the time of wiring the report, the video had raked in over 27,000 likes and 2000 comments.

user9125780099337

she's falling in love with Nana please don't come and complain of used and dumped oo

Awurabena ❤️

Not my Ex

nanayaalipsy60

Make them tell you

_Don_Gaza(NANA YÃW)_*®️

Yeah we be romantic

Nana Yaa Oduro

yes oooo dear we are too much

Source: YEN.com.gh