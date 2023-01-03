A Brazillian woman identified as Elisangela Tinem, 38, was tragically killed on a beach near Praia Grande, Sao Paulo

A cousin of the victim reportedly told police the firework got caught in Elisangela's clothes and exploded seconds later

The saddest part of the story is that her two children watched helplessly as their mum fought till the last gasp

Elisangela Tinem, 38, was tragically killed after a firework exploded on a beach in Brazil. Photo: MSN.

The horrific incident occurred in the Nova Mirim neighbourhood as locals gathered at the beach to watch the fireworks while ringing in the new year on Sunday.

Most tragic death

A 24-second clip shared on Instagram by Hollywood Unlocked showed the moments before the tourist's death on a beach in Praia Grande, Sao Paulo.

The video shows crowds of people standing in the area watching fireworks in the sky above.

But suddenly the camera pans around to show flashes of light closer to the ground, followed by a loud bang.

A number of people jump away from the explosion while others, including the cameraperson, run away.

When the camera pans back, a body appears to be on the ground.

Daily Mail reports that Elisangela's two children reportedly witnessed their mother's death.

Here is the video:

Kenyan woman, her daughters killed by husband

Popular Kenyan website, Tuko.ke.co previously reported that in December 2022, a man killed his Kenyan wife and their two daughters, then turned around and took his own life in Valley Station, Louisville Metro, USA.

According to the police, they were called to the house at around 9:30 a.m, on a report of a shooting with several victims.

Wave 3.com reported that they found four people dead in the house.

“It is very difficult,” Major Micah Scheu said.

“Many of our officers are also fathers and mothers as well. It is difficult to see anything like this obviously.”

According to the police, the man was the aggressor in the situation.

A tweep by the name of Brian Muchemi confirmed the deaths in a tweet saying that the dead woman, Mary Njoki Muchemi Stanton is his dear sister.

"Yesterday, my sister and her two daughters were shot by her husband, I don't know the cause but I pray they all rest in peace.," said Muchemi.

