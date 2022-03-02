It appears that the divorce rate in Ghana keeps increasing at unprecedented levels, particularly in recent times

The 2021 Population and Housing Census has revealed that nearly one million marriages in Ghana are divorced or separated

YEN.com.gh surfed around the internet and picked some of the interesting thoughts Ghanaians had to share about the worrying revelation

It has emerged from the Population and Housing Census which was conducted in 2021 that over 950,000 marriages in Ghana are currently divorced or the couples are separated.

The high figure has generated a lot of debate on social media about the increasing rate at which couples are finding it difficult to live lifetimes together, particularly in the digital age.

In the United States, almost 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce or separation while researchers estimate that 41 percent of all first marriages end in divorce.

Comments from social media users

Different people shared varying thoughts regarding the figure and YEN.com.gh compiled some of the interesting submissions.

Dionly Abbey said:

The data on Marriages within the period would have helped in the analysis. But permit me to say that the major reason for all these is that; Men are not Loving their wives and the wives are also not submitting. We are all doing our own thing fueled by Pride, ego and self interest.

Nana Niee indicated:

West Africa there is nothing like love in this part of the continent. Most ladies accept proposals and will only love you because of the things around you which will benefit them.

Edmund Mbamon mentioned:

Off late we've had young ladies on Media platforms trying to showcase their ignorance on how men are supposed to conduct themselves in marriages and so to ladies, and it will amazed you to hear what comes out from their mouth which is a total deviation from what our forefathers did to stay in their marriages forever, and I'm without doubt that many of the people are sitting in the counsel of them.

Divorce cases are constantly on the rise

Just a few months ago, YEN.com.gh reported how a young woman by the name of Joyce Agyapomaa opened up about her last marriage ending.

Joyce recounted that she helped move her husband from Ghana to France but after giving birth to her three children, he realized a change in his attitude, leading to a divorce.

Source: YEN.com.gh