Kwame Asare Obeng, a popular social commentator has reacted to the swift manner in which the Ghana Police Service was able to locate the missing phone of Meek Mill.

A Plus in a series of social media posts couldn’t help but marvel at the rapid response by the country’s security agencies.

Afro Nation Concert: Meek Mill Reports Of His Missing Phone

Meek Mill who was the headline artiste for the 2022 Afro Nation festival reported his missing phone on Thursday, December 28, 2022.

Less than 24 hours after the incident, the police recovered the phone of the multiple award-winning US-based rapper and also announced that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the incident.

But taking to his social media handle, A Plus in a series of posts wondered whether the police service and its officials had been this effective and efficient all along.

Those posts have generated reactions with some also questioning the rapid response of the service.

Sarfo Mensah

Kwame the problem emanate from culture oh. We give our best to the visitors and the children will have to make do with the crumbs. When chicken soup is prepared, the best part goes to the visitor, the best plate is used to serve same, how about sleeping place? This is the kind of orientation that has breath the kind of Ghanaian we see today.

Aba Koonuwa

You have forgotten we still have not found the taadi girls and other missing persons but Canadians abducted were found safe and sound in no time.. lol

Hashim Abdulai

That tells me that if they want to really work they can. We get that haphazard work from them because some of them are in bed with some of the politicians so whatever the politician want found will be found and vice versa. ..

Gabriel Ashitey

When my shop was bugled in 2010 and I reported to them, they told me come and report to them when I see anything. When my room was broken into last year 26th December, and my laptops and phones were stolen, same story. Hmm

Meek Mill's Phone Gets Stolen: Shatta Wale Begs The Streets To Return Rapper's Phone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Meek Mil got his phone jacked when he attended the AfroNation show with an entourage of biker boys who were all over him.

Dancehall star, Shatta Wale, who is known largely for his street credibility, sympathised with Meek as he took to his Twitter page to help him find the phone.

Shatta Wale pleaded with the streets to return the device. He said Meek Mill did not deserve to be robbed since he was also a member of the streets. He mentioned that the rapper was an inspiration to himself and other street boys.

