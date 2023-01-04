Football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento aka Pele rose to one of the highest heights in the sport, scoring an impressive 1,283 goals in 1,363 games

Seemingly, the man was also a smooth player away from the pitch as he not only married three wives but also had so many affairs he died without knowing all the children he sired

The 82-year-old died on December 30, 2022, at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo after a hard-fought struggle with colon cancer, kidney and heart problems

Fame and fortune have a way of attracting women, and no one knew that better than fallen football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento aka Pele.

Pele with his three wives. From left to right: Maria da Graca Xuxa, Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi and Assiria Lemos Seixas. Photos: Getty Images.

In a 2021 documentary film, the footballer whose decorated career boasted 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches shared shocking revelations about his life.

Pele's wives knew he was unfaithful

He disclosed that at the height of his career and fame, women threw themselves at him, and he took advantage of the offers.

In the end, he not only had multiple affairs with his three wives but also sired so many children he did not know how many they were.

“In all honesty I’ve had a few affairs, some of which resulted in children, but I’ve only learned about them later,” he said candidly.

The sportsman claimed that both wives and girlfriends knew that he was having multiple affairs but could do little about it.

Pele had 7 known kids

Pele has seven known children namely Kelly, Edinho, Jennifer, and twins Joshua and Celeste, whom he sired with his first two wives Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi and Assiria Lemos Seixas.

He refused to acknowledge the sixth, Sandra Machado, whom he got out of an affair with housemaid Anisia Machado, despite the court ruling in 1996 that she was his daughter.

She died from ­cancer in 2006.

Pele's seventh child is a daughter named Flavia, sired out of an affair with journalist Lenita Kurtz in 1968.

He also had an affair with model Maria da Graca Xuxa whom he started seeing when she was just aged 17.

Pele died aged 82

After an impressive 1,283 goals in 1,363 games overall and the title of being the only man ever to win three World Cups, age caught up with him.

The man who caught the attention of millions of people across the world with his skill soon found himself battling health ­problems among them a hip operation, infection and prostate condition.

On December 30, Pele breathed his last at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo after a hard-fought struggle with colon cancer, and kidney and heart problems that he couldn't shake out of.

Despite the few controversies that dot his life, he died a hero and his name will forever remain engraved in the books of history, never to be erased by the hands of time.

