The uncompleted structure of a Ghanaian mother of seven who lived in a shabby building has been renovated

Gladys and the kids have moved into the refurbished building, where she also received other items with the help of Ghanaian philanthropist, Etwereso Hemaa

The clip in which Gladys sheds tears as she expressed gratitude for the kind gesture has stirred emotions online

Gladys, a Ghanaian mom of seven who lived in a dilapidated house with her now-four children, can heave a sigh of relief after the house received a facelift.

In a video on Etwereso Hemaa Official, Gladys who has lost three of her children is seen with the surviving four in front of the renovated house, where she thanked donors amidst tears.

Speaking about the kind deed in an interview, Ghanaian philanthropist, Etwereso Hemaa Official told YEN.com.gh that she assisted with the fundraising for the renovation because of the woman's heartwrenching situation.

''She is a mother of seven kids. Three of her kids died previously. I had to step in because of her building,'' she told YEN.com.gh via WhatsApp.

The video in which 36-year-old Gladys weeps for joy after the renovated house and some other items were presented to her has stirred emotions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to video

Prince Owusu Agyemang commented:

''God Bless you abundantly.''

Nana Adoma said:

''You deserve to be celebrated for always putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged obaapa onyame nyshira wo May God continue to bless your source of income great job done.''

Joseph Dede commented:

''Oh Jesus we thank u,u deserve all the prais''. God richly bless u my sister, may the good Lord that we serve, bless u with all kinds of blessings u deserve in his kingdom Live long with good health always my dear.''

Yaa Tima said:

''Wooow, God richly bless you and always gives you more strength to save a soul.''

Vivian Akoto commented:

''My dear you are such an angel may God continue to bless you in abundance.''

Gifty Asare said:

''Indeed, God is good God bless you big sis the woman makes me cry.''

Dee Black commented:

''Amazing job sis, God continues using you to reach more people one by one.''

Dahvi Abrah said:

''I'm short of words. I got goosebumps. God isn't done with you yet Maame. May He continue to bless you and replenish all your lost in Jesus' name.''

Hassana H E Koningi commented:

''Madam may Allah prolong your life, give you good health and grant you all your heart desires.''

Gifty Arkoh said:

''Awwwwww May God continue to protect you and the kids in Jesus' mighty name.''

Adepa Sophie commented:

''The Lord bless you with ages and ages, favor, Grace and prosperity so the Lord use you to save and touch many life.''

Victoria Owusu Adade said:

''God bless you, my dear sister. May the good Lord grant you your heart desires as you touch so many lives. God bless you more.''

Rita Obeng commented:

''May the good Lord continue to bless you, sis.''

Martha Parker Jr. said:

''Aww may God Jehovah bless you and your entire family ok.''

