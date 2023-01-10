A popular pastor has divided opinion on social media after a video of him advising bachelors to stop wasting money on women because of love dropped

In a TikTok video, the preacher admonished bachelors in his church to donate to the poor and invest rather then spend on women

Netizens who saw the video expressed diverse opinions on the matter with many agreeing with him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A pastor of the Church of Christ has told bachelors in his church that it would be better for them to give their monies to beggars and the poor rather than waste it buying expensive gifts for ladies.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the TikTok handle of @kingsolargh, the pastor, Dr Daniel Owusu Asiamah said it smacks of foolishness for a bachelor to be given out money to a lady all because he is trying win her over or sustain a relationship.

Ghanaian pastor advises guys to stop wasting money on ladies Photo credit @Bro Dr Dan Owusu Asiamah/ Facebook @ Westend61/Getty Images

Source: UGC

“If you are bachelor at the Church of Christ and you delight in spending money on buying watches and skirts or women then I say you are just fooling. Stop doing that. Rather invest that money or give it out to someone who is indeed poor ”he said

The comment by the preacher has divided opinion as some have said they agree with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes an d 200 comments.

Kwaku Agyei Ansong

I bet most ladies won’t like this man

enochoseituffour

God bless you. Wise man.

originalck

daddy this one I don't agree with you

@Nanaalberto

Tell them again be wise oo guys

Luda

With what this man is saying Eii be with a man and he is not takn care of me ..it wll Nver happn Mctweeee

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read;

Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do? 2

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh