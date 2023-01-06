A young Ghanaian lady is enveloped in sadness over the fact that she is not getting a partner who truly loves her

In a TikTok video, the lady said no good relationship has come her way ever since she get birth

Netizens who saw the video urged her to be calm and patient in her search for a lover

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to lament that she is finding difficulty in getting a partner to settle down with.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the disgruntled lady, @beatricebonnah filmed herself shedding tears when she revealed that ever since she birthed her son all the relationships she has entered into ended on a sad note.

Ghanaian lady says she is lonely and cries as she opens up on her difficulty in finding a lover Photo credit@beatricebonnah/TikTok

Source: UGC

She added that the situation has left her feeling lonely and sad.

To buttress the claims, she shared a clip of her handsome-looking son who looked neatly dressed as he posed for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She captioned the video

"Am 25 years now, am having one son since then am not having a good relationship. It always pains me when am alone"

Ghanaians urge her to stay calm

Netizens who saw the video took to the comment section as they sympathized with her with many urging her to keep on praying because God will send the right man her way.

Edumadze

Don't worry pray to God one day one God will provide someone who understand you well Amen

Kissi Kwadwo

dear one relax what God can not do doesn't exist just trust him only

ObEG

I feel ur pain

Richard

God’s time is best dear. And prayerful to dear

Dadson Kelly Justice

God is able ok ,so keep calm and slow down ok

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read;

Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do?

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh