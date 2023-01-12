The bride and the groom were driven in a caterpillar construction machine on their wedding day

The duo went the Western style with their choice of outfits for their big day as the bride donned a gown and the groom sported a suit

Their clip, shared on Instagram by ghpage_tv, has received only 270 views and reactions from netizens

An incredible video of a bride and her groom being chauffeured in a caterpillar construction machine on their wedding day has caused a massive stir on social media.

Video surfaces as a bride and groom use caterpillar machine for their wedding. Credit: ghpage_tv.

Source: Instagram

Bride and groom's sartorial choices

In the clip doing the rounds on the internet, the pair went the Western style with their wardrobe choices on their big day. The bride donned a gown with accessories to match while the groom sported a suit for the occasion.

The video also captured some observers stopping behind the caterpillar to look at the couple who seemed unbothered.

Scores of netizens who reacted to the footage of the couple's choice of vehicle laughed it off with emojis.

Watch the clip below:

Source: YEN.com.gh