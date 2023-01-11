Ghanaian couple, Claudia and Frank has wowed social media users with their elegant looks at the luxurious wedding

The couple was serenade by two award-winning musicians Kwabena Kwabena and Kofi Kinata during the white wedding reception party

The couple employed a top couture cake artist to design a wedding cake that has a dramatic touch to it

Some Ghanaian couples and their creative vendors are bringing out new trends with each passing day. A plus-size couple, Claudia and Frank spent invested a lot of money in their dream wedding from their wardrobe to cake decoration.

Ghanaian couple Claudia and Frank look stunning together. source: @daveblog

Source: Instagram

The happy couple recite their vows looking ethereal in stunning kente ensembles

The gorgeous bride wore a corseted kente outfit flaunting her curves. She styled her looks with a shoulder-level bouncy frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup for the traditional ceremony.

The groom, Mr. Addo wore a three-piece outfit styled with kente fabric as he recites his vows in the presence of friends and family members.

Ghanaian couple shows off their dance moves after white wedding

The stunning bride Claudia wore a simple tailor-made gown by Sadia Sanusi for the white wedding. It featured lace long sleeves, a v-shape neckline, and puff sleeves made with organza fabric.

The dashing groom Frank looked stylish in his black and white tuxedo and shiny black shoes as they danced to a popular gospel song.

The dazzling bride prays after the vows

The happy bride rocking her ravishing gown held her husband's hand as she prayed fervently in a trending video. The bride looked regal in her beautiful hairdo and diamond accessories.

The outstanding wedding cake by award-winning cake artiste

This is by far one of the most creative wedding cake designs we have seen in 2023. It blooms like a flower and then a two-tier cake gently falls on the base from the top. Some social media users have commented on the viral cake.

Kwabena Kwabena performs at the lavish wedding

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena was one of the popular musicians who performed at Claudia and Frank's expensive wedding.

He was seen wearing a jacket, white shirt, and matching trousers while singing his top-charting love songs.

