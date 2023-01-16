A young lady has gone online to celebrate four years of being married to her white lover

Revealing that they both met on a dating site, the lady added that they switched from friends to being together forever

Many people who reacted to the lovers' video asked the lady to tell them the name of the dating site

A young lady has shared a video to mark her four years marriage anniversary to her oyinbo husband, narrating how it all started.

The lady said that four years ago, they both met on a dating site. While still dating, the lovers did a lot of video calls together.

The lady and her lover met online and did a lot of video calls. Photo source: TikTok/@vibeswithbeccaa

Beautiful love story

Photos that came up seconds into the video showed that the couple took their relationship a bit further and met offline.

They even had a picnic together. The lovers later got married and have been together for four years.

Cute photos the couple took with each other across the years got many praising them. Their home is blessed with a kid.

Watch their video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 25,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

scorpioismysign asked:

"Which dating site cos I’m looking for true love too?"

SHADRACK said:

"Someone's daughter should find me please."

dellykorkor said:

"I tap into your blessings."

callmenanaaba said:

"Happy for you guys hope to find my true love same way."

Efya _conny said:

"I tap into your blessings in Jesus mighty name amen."

Miriam Audu said:

"We sleep for dat dating site today we most achieve something diz 2023."

the.real_zelda asked:

"Which site abeg make I go open acct?"

abenaodo116 said:

"Congratulations dear...help me find one am tired of being single."

