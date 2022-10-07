A car belonging to a Ghanaian man has recently been stolen by a young lady he met at a pub

The man, in an anonymous post, revealed that he brought the stranger home and decided to rest for a while, only to find that his car, phone and bag were nowhere to be found

@LtdMpm commented: "In your case, no Ghana Police Officer will waste his or her to write your statement. It’s a big lesson for you"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A troubled Ghanaian young man has recently sparked massive reactions on social media after calling on Ghanaians to help him find a lady who had stolen his car.

Packed KIA SUV, sad young man, young lady in a white dress Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/Twitter, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

A Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @SIKAOFFICIAL1 had the young man anonymously recounting that he took a lady he had met at a pub home and decided to rest for a while, but upon waking up, he found out that his car, phone and a side bag had been stolen by her.

According to him, he has reported the case to the police, but the lady has still not been found. He is therefore entreating the general public to help him find the lady in any way possible.

A video of the lady was shared and the post came with the caption;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Please help find the lady in the video. Call 0544642564 if you know her

@SIKAOFFICIAL1's tweet has has gathered a lot of reactions since it surfaced. At the time of this publication, over 830 retweets, 252 quote tweets and 1,144 likes have been racked up.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted the interesting comments below;

@_caponee wrote:

boys dey fool nowadays paaa ‍♂️ na so some bra for jodel go dey behind bars secof some girl bell am make he come for bj only to be trapped

@fred_nyantakyi commented:

Tell him s3 cnfa ne gyimie nfiri y3so nkc, even if I see the car I will help the lady spray and register it, you get small money instead of you to do something better to honour your family name, wo nam club,, onya ye sccmi

@LtdMpm replied:

Your case, no Ghana Police Officer will waste his or her to write your statement. It’s a big lesson for you. Again, change your phone, it has a bad influence in your life, believe it or not that’s my divine advise for you.

From @CathyMorrell5:

Just listen to this bruh and move forward. Forget about the car and the lady.

@ernest_avor said:

Boys dey fool too much asuwear....What you carry the shoddy go your house go do? He no go get the car again. That's for sure. Lady thieves, they are wiser than the male thieves.

Ghanaian Man Nabbed after Stealing Police Patrol Car Battery; Many React to Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an audacious Ghanaian man was caught red-handed after stealing the car battery in a patrol vehicle of the Ghana Police Service.

In a video circulated widely on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the young suspect is seen carrying the stolen car battery on his head.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the police vehicle with a police number plate was among other cars that had been parked at an undisclosed police station. The young man was caught red-handed after stealing the battery from the police vehicle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh