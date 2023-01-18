A woman delivered her own baby in the seat of a car after getting caught up in traffic while on her way to the hospital

She filmed the incredible moment before they arrived at the hospital with the baby in perfect condition

The video, shared on Instagram by Bessahgh, garnered reactions with fewer comments from social media users

A video shared on Instagram shows the moment a woman delivers her own baby in the seat of a car after getting caught up in heavy traffic while on her way to the hospital.

In the footage spotted by YEN.com.gh, an inscription detailed the unbelievable moment she gave birth before the police escorted them to the hospital.

Woman recounts the unbelievable experience

''I gave birth to my baby girl on my way to the hospital. We got stuck in traffic and had to flag down police for an escort,'' portions of the inscription on the footage read.

Source: Instagram

Per the video, the newborn arrived in the hospital in perfect condition as both mother and child were discharged to go home the next day.

''... Thank God. She even met her big sister and brother, who love her very much.''

While the experience was scary, the woman said she was grateful to welcome another healthy baby into the family.

Netizens reacted to the clip after it emerged online, with fewer comments wishing the new mom and her baby well.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on video of woman who gave birth to a baby in traffic

Wiseborn100 posted:

Right from birth, you get a police escort maybe she is a future president. Lol jk.❤️

Agnesbenddaily commented:

She should call her Traffic.

Jackp1945 reacted:

Ooooooh baby.

Saavictor said:

Congrats, mom.

AdelaideSam reacted:

Wow, just wow. Congrats.

