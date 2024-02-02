Associates of Ghanaian multi-millionaire Osei Kwame Despite celebrate his birthday every year on February 2

Family and friends of Ghanaian multi-millionaire Osei Kwame Despite celebrate him every year on February 2, which is his birthday.

One of his sons,Saahene Osei, praised said father and called him his "favourite superhero."

In a post on his Instagram stories, Saahene Osei used a picture of Despite’s first son, Kennedy Osei, and his twins playing with their wealthy grandfather.

Saahene captioned the post:

“HBD to my favourite superhero”

Below are the images shared by Saahene on his Instagram stories.

For some years now, Osei Kwame Despite has celebrated his birthday in Ghana but this year, the business mogul travelled with his bosom friend Dr Akwasi Sarpong to enjoy the day outside of Ghana.

This was confirmed by the pictures shared by Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei. Radio personality Abeiku Santana, during his on-air show on February 1, 2024, made comments to buttress that his boss had travelled.

Kennedy Osei celebrates millionaire father on his birthday

Meanwhile, Kennedy Osei, the first son of Osei Kwame Despite, also shared a heartfelt message on his father's 62nd birthday, expressing his gratitude and love in a social media post.

Kennedy referred to his father as "Oga" and wished him continued growth and grace.

The celebratory message included exclusive footage shared in honour of Osei Kwame Despite.

In another story, Saahene Osei shared a photo on Instagram featuring his gym bag and favourite perfume, Salvatore Ferragamo Uomo Signature ED.

The post highlighted Saahene's fashion sense and showcased his packed beach shorts, hat, and white apparel.

Known for their fashionable looks, Saahene Osei and other wealthy heirs of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite often share glimpses of their stylish lifestyles on social media.

