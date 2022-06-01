A young lady narrated a heartbreaking incident that happened to his friend in a Twitter post that is fast going viral

In the tweet, she said her friend found out his brand new wife he had recently wedded was cheating on him

The tweet triggered a whole discourse on marriage and if it is worth it. The incident saddened many peeps

A young lady on her Twitter platform has narrated an incident that happened to her friend. She said the young man had been married for about three weeks and received the shock of his life after he caught his wife cheating.

The lady said he was provided with over 160 screenshots of evidence of her infidelity. She stated that the man was deeply heartbroken and shed tears when he narrated the story to her.

Netizens who found the post weren't happy about the development, with many saying they even fear getting married because of occurrences like this.

Social Media Reactions

Inc_mesmerize narrated a heart-wrenching event he witnessed:

This things be serious, ma paddy swap ein iphone wey the guy no clear ein whatsapp chats. Ein wife go through the phone, chaley this married woman dey plan with ein ex make dem born. She be nurse wey the guy be teacher. Nasty chat bro guy no clear ein whatsapp chats.

Gidaas gave his thoughts on the issue as he said:

This is what happens to men who make themselves available as escape route for some ladies. I know a lady who sent her ex nude videos and “its you I think about but love is not everything”, days before going to Ghana to introduce her “now fiancé” to her parents..

AkeseVera also said:

When you marry a woman who doesn't Love you. Signs are always there. plus dont marry for beauty and shape. Men should learn

