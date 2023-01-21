A young lady who is in her early 20s has expressed her frustrations at finding a life partner on social media

The lady who claims to have three children from different fathers revealed that she will be clocking 24 years of age in February

Social media users tried to show the lady support as many single like her shared their touching stories

A 23-year-old lady has gone viral on TikTok after she revealed that she has three children from different men.

In a video in which she was shedding tears, the lady said that she will be 24 years old in February but is still not married.

She said that she is not married yet.

Source: UGC

Her clip has garnered over 502k views and many reactions as netizens sent her encouraging words and advise.

YEN.com.gh could however not confirm her claim as of the time of making this report.

See her post below:

Social media reactions

crowns225 said:

"Dont cry dearest kids are gifts from the Almighty its not all u want that u get juc keep praying all will be well."

user1904033585248wamboz said:

"Never worry with God everthing is possible,is not a must to be married so that your kids can grow, hugs dia."

Ur ex girlfriend said:

"Eeeiiii Maame me that am turning 29nxt month mpo am not crying cos of that. Pls focus on making money wai and love ur self."

user199930381305 said:

"Sorry love but pray to God will bring you the right one n will become the father to those u have."

marymercy49 said:

"I will be 28 this year with a kid only me taking the responsibility, you just have to strong my dear."

awuramafosuah said:

"Someone is married and don’t have that kids u hv be grateful my dear."

k said:

"Am 26 no boyfriend,no child, no job nothing at all...but how did you have all the kids different fathers."

Single mum of one laments her inability at finding a man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a single mum of one had cried out that she is still single at her age.

In a sad video on TikTok, the student nurse revealed that she will be clocking 35 years old in 2023 and is still without a life partner.

Ayishatu lamented that men that approach her usually back out as they do not want to take on the responsibilities of caring for her child. The 34-year-old revealed that it is getting her depressed.

Source: Legit.ng