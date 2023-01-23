A business tycoon, James Ndambo, bought his son-in-law a luxurious gift after marrying his daughter

Ndambo gifted the son-in-law Emmanuel Izukanji Sichembe and his wife Charmaine Ndambo Sichembe a brand new Land Rover Defender

The guests were in awe as they admired the powerful machine, taking pictures and videos of the car

At a wedding, usually, the family of the groom has a greater responsibility to bear gifts and good tidings to the lady's family.

Businessman James Ndambo with brown attire hugs his son-in-law as he presents him with keys to his new gift, Land Rover Defender. Photo: Emmanuel Mwamba.

However, in the modern era, things are changing and even getting someone to marry is becoming difficult.

Following right channels

A delighted businessman has expressed his gratitude to his son-in-law in a show-off manner during his daughter's wedding.

Zambian business mogul James Ndambo gifted his daughter's husband a brand new Land Rover Defender.

"A gift to show appreciation for marrying his daughter and following all the right channels," read part of the caption of a post.

Gentleman opens door for wife

The gift was presented to the newlyweds, Emmanuel Izukanji Sichembe and Charmaine Ndambo Sichembe on their special day.

Zambian diplomat Emmanuel Mwamba disclosed the gift was termed "bull" as he also congratulated the couple.

The guests were in awe as they took pictures and photos of the luxurious gift given to the couple.

The groom opened the door for his wife as a gentleman before passing behind the machine and entering the driver's side.

Social media reactions

Netizens headed to the comment section as they registered their reactions to the gift from the philanthropist.

Penelope Perez Mwansa:

"Wow. Ndambo is a good man

The son-in-law is blessed to marry into this family. Congratulations to them."

MC Chiti Stewarts

"How many daughters does Ndambo have? Asking on behalf of my husband Pack Muchi. ."

Chomba Mulunga

"I have a feeling this husband will be faithful. I mean‍♀️ he just has to if he knows what's good for him."

Chileya Allan:

"It can't always be the man uplifting the standard of living for his in-laws. Mr. Ndambo is the best trendsetter."

Pretty lady moved to tears by car gift

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a young lady was moved to tears of joy as she received a luxury car gift from her lover on Valentine's Day.

In a video online, the expensive present was decked with lovely balloons as she arrived in the accompany of a saxophonist.

The video has gained the reaction of social media users who were similarly impressed with the adorable moment.

