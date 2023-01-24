A young lady has won the admiration of social media users following the comments she passed about her ex-boyfriend

In a video on TikTok, the young lady admitted that her ex-boyfriend was very kind to her adding that it was she who messed up

People who reacted to the video commended her for acknowledging her ex-boyfriend whereas others sought to find out what went wrong

A young Ghanaian lady has warmed hearts online after she heaped praises on her ex-boyfriend in a recent interview.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh video on the TikTok handle of @geraldo_himself, the young lady who was asked to say a prayer for her ex-boyfriend didn't hesitate to ask for God's blessing on him.

Nice Ghanaian lady praises her ex-lover for the good times Photo credit@geraldo_himself/TikTok

The pretty lady who appears to be a student says that her boyfriend was very good to her but admitted that she messed up while they were in the relationship.

“God bless wherever you are, you were really good to me, ibi me naa I do you sheege but it is alright,” she said with a smile on her face.

The admission by the lady at the time of writing the report had raked in over 5000 likes and 60 comments

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the lady for her honesty in admitting that her ex-boyfriend was kind to her.

Fernandez_750

At least she was honest

Yaababy❤️

Eeii Khadijahall my friends are crazy

Ahenfie DC

But she asked for God’s blessings for him so what again?

nanakwameskittle

I wanna say something but is okay

